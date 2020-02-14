Wally West Returns To The Flash For The Death Of The Speed Force

He wasn’t part of the recent “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but Keiynan Lonsdale is finally returning to The Flash in a couple of weeks. EP Eric Wallace has previously promised that Kid Flash’s comeback would coincide with a major development in Flash lore that would deeply affect both himself and Barry Allen. Now, the title and synopsis of the episode reveal what this entails, as the fourteenth installment of season 6 is called “The Death of the Speed Force.”

The accompanying synopsis teases that Wally will make his way back to Central City, ostensibly to reunite with his family and friends but also to impart a dire warning to the Scarlet Speedster – that he feels something is gravely wrong with the Speed Force. Wallace has hinted that a major comic book foe who hasn’t appeared on the TV show before will make their debut in this episode as well, though this description doesn’t mention them.

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert.

Wally hasn’t been seen on The Flash since season 4, and in the Arrowverse as a whole since his brief stint on the Waverider in Legends of Tomorrow season 3. He did, however, have a major role in the tie-in “Crisis” comics, in which he worked with Nyssa al-Ghul and The Ray in order to identify the Paragons. This is why the Monitor was able to name some of the seven Paragons at the beginning of the event.

DC Comics readers will know that a storyline with the same title just unfolded in the pages of The Flash, so The CW is adapting this concept with impressive…speed. Be sure to catch episode 6×14 “The Death of the Speed Force” on Tuesday, March 3rd.