First WandaVision Reactions Praise The MCU’s Weirdest Entry Yet

The wait is almost over, and in just six days the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally return to our screens, eighteen months after Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into theaters. Not only is WandaVision the launchpad for Phase Four, the series that introduces the multiverse and the franchise’s first official foray into episodic television, but it’s also Kevin Feige’s largest risk on a purely creative level.

So far, the MCU has dealt exclusively in crowd-pleasing superhero blockbusters that give audiences exactly what they want. Sure, some of the movies have taken bigger swings than others, but in most cases, they always end with a big effects-heavy third act battle that sees the hero handily defeat the villain.

WandaVision, on the other hand, draws inspiration from some of the most beloved sitcoms of the last 50 years and wraps them around a reality-bending narrative that has Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch create a new life for herself, one where Paul Bettany’s Vision hasn’t been murdered right in front of her eyes by Thanos. At long last, the first reactions to the series are now in, and based on the early buzz, it looks as though WandaVision has knocked it out of the park, as you can see below.

The biggest benefit of Marvel Studios releasing so many projects on Disney Plus is that they can do whatever the hell they want, because there are no box office takings to worry about and people are going to subscribe to the service regardless. That level of freedom looks to have worked out a treat for WandaVision, and as the first of six MCU shows heading to streaming this year, it seems as though the world’s most popular franchise is about to enter an exciting new era.

