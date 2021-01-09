First WandaVision Reactions Praise The MCU’s Weirdest Entry Yet

The wait is almost over, and in just six days the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally return to our screens, eighteen months after Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into theaters. Not only is WandaVision the launchpad for Phase Four, the series that introduces the multiverse and the franchise’s first official foray into episodic television, but it’s also Kevin Feige’s largest risk on a purely creative level.

So far, the MCU has dealt exclusively in crowd-pleasing superhero blockbusters that give audiences exactly what they want. Sure, some of the movies have taken bigger swings than others, but in most cases, they always end with a big effects-heavy third act battle that sees the hero handily defeat the villain.

WandaVision, on the other hand, draws inspiration from some of the most beloved sitcoms of the last 50 years and wraps them around a reality-bending narrative that has Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch create a new life for herself, one where Paul Bettany’s Vision hasn’t been murdered right in front of her eyes by Thanos. At long last, the first reactions to the series are now in, and based on the early buzz, it looks as though WandaVision has knocked it out of the park, as you can see below.

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows. There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

WandaVision is everything I wanted it to be and more. It is not a parody or snarky take on classic sitcoms. It’s the most respectful, sincere celebration of that art form that I’ve seen…. ever? — Brett White (@brettwhite) January 9, 2021

I saw three episodes of WandaVision and I am hooked. They really go for it.

This has to be one of the most ambitious (also weirdest) things Marvel’s ever done, and this is the studio that had 300 superheroes in their last movie. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 9, 2021

Charles Murphy's thoughts on the first three episodes of #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/9W5gqSOT7J — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of WANDAVISION are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut. Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special. pic.twitter.com/pMe6uGUX3t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

The entire cast of #WandaVision is great and fully commited to the stylized approach but Elizabeth Olsen’s performance is truly outstanding and one of those “Man, if awards shows weren't snobby about superhero stuff, she would likely get an Emmy nomination” situations. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is nothing short of BRILLIANT. EASILY the MCU's boldest, most original & innovative venture thus far. The true genius comes from Jac Schaeffer's smart, sharp, witty, script & Bettany & Olsen's electric performances. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole time. pic.twitter.com/exu8m5Dtp9 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

WandaVision – it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked! Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/HHuTj93cdf — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) January 9, 2021

The biggest benefit of Marvel Studios releasing so many projects on Disney Plus is that they can do whatever the hell they want, because there are no box office takings to worry about and people are going to subscribe to the service regardless. That level of freedom looks to have worked out a treat for WandaVision, and as the first of six MCU shows heading to streaming this year, it seems as though the world’s most popular franchise is about to enter an exciting new era.