WandaVision Star Says She’d Love A Return To The MCU

Kathryn Hahn is hardly the first name that comes to mind when you think of someone capable of doing a phenomenal job as a comic book villain, but the actress has now played the antagonist in two of the most acclaimed superhero projects of the modern era, which is no mean feat.

After voicing Olivia Octavius’ Doctor Octopus in the Academy Award winning animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a role Hahn admitted she’d love to reprise in the future, the 47 year-old pitched up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as friendly neighbor Agnes in the franchise’s first episodic series WandaVision.

Of course, a lot of fans guessed weeks in advance that she’d end up being revealed as powerful witch Agatha Harkness, but up until the twist, she was excellent as the show’s most prominent supporting player. Viewers may be demanding that Elizabeth Olsen gets all of the awards under the sun for her emotionally complex turn as Wanda Maximoff, but Hahn is more than deserving of landing nominations in the supporting categories as well.

The finale might’ve reduced Agatha to a shell of her former self, but in a new interview, the actress admitted that she’d love the opportunity to return to the MCU one day, though doesn’t know if it’ll happen.

“I have no idea. They keep it really tight. I want to. Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it.”

WandaVision may have stripped Agatha of her powers and trapped her in a prison of Scarlet Witch’s creation insider her own mind, but she’s still in play for a potential comeback in the future. After all, Wanda basically admitted as much given her enemy’s knowledge of the Darkhold, which is set to factor heavily into the rest of Phase Four, so it could even happen as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.