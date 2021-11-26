‘WandaVision’ trends again as fans give thanks for the MCU’s first TV show

Given all that’s unfolded on the small screen so far, with Hawkeye debuting on Wednesday to set Clint Barton and Kate Bishop off on a street-level New York City adventure, it’s incredible to think that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s episodic expansion only kicked off in January when WandaVision landed with a bang.

We’ve seen Wanda Maximoff embrace her destiny as the Scarlet Witch, which is set to reverberate through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while the post-credits stinger teased Secret Invasion and The Marvels, with Kathryn Hahn also gearing up for spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness.

That’s without even mentioning Sam Wilson becoming the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or Loki kicking open the doors to the multiverse. For the second time in as many days, WandaVision was one of Twitter’s top trends as fans gave thanks to the MCU coming to Disney Plus.

happy thanksgiving wandavision nation pic.twitter.com/wJnrQkNzLr — zach (@civiiswar) November 25, 2021

wandavision will always remain the topic of conversation pic.twitter.com/crACFb4cPP — mason (@spideysmarveI) November 26, 2021

SCARLET WITCH



WANDAVISION – S01EP09pic.twitter.com/S3HUj1sKnB — Nação Marvel  (@nacaomarveI) November 26, 2021

finally got my sister to watch WandaVision today and she already on episode 8 pic.twitter.com/lfmF6CgKRD — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) November 26, 2021

MCU fandom, y'all good? I've been seeing a lot of twts latetly saying they miss Wandavision. — burgers (@sirenaxxd) November 26, 2021

wandavision trending so stream this pic.twitter.com/wxJFBzkQII — raf | hawkeye era🏹📌 (@scarwitchy) November 26, 2021

Anyone else remember the weekly crazy theories about #WandaVision when it was airing. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Lp3b5lvS7Q — Henry (@henryaguirre10) November 26, 2021

The series may gone home empty-handed from the Primetime Emmys, but it did recently land a Grammy nomination for “Agatha All Along” to send the fanbase into raptures all over again, so there’s little chance of WandaVision leaving the cultural conversation anytime soon, even as the one-year anniversary of the premiere approaches.