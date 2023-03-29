‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner takes a stand against Elon Musk, but not before emboldening the Halo Bearers

Twitter has by far been the most useful tool for Warrior Nun fans to continue their campaign to save the axed Netflix series, but showrunner Simon Barry will no longer sanction Elon Musk’s buffoonery.

Having already shed more than half of its value since the Tesla owner’s $44 billion takeover, the social media monolith keeps on stumbling from one crisis to the next, the majority of which can be pinpointed as the direct fault of its polarizing Chief Twit. Forcing people to pay for verification was never going to work out in the long run, and now various high-profile public figures are abandoning ship.

Karl Urban stated yesterday that he was no longer going to hand over his cash to Musk’s company in order to prove that he is in fact the star of The Boys and Dredd, and now Warrior Nun architect Barry has followed suit. However, he did make a point of adding an addendum that appeals to all of the dedicated Halo Bearers out there.

In the grand scheme of things, removing the blue tick from Barry’s profile isn’t going to do anything except embolden a number of imitation accounts to crawl out of the woodwork in order to capitalize on the sweet, sweet engagement that anything pertaining to the #SaveWarriorNun movement tends to bring.

Given how vociferous supporters hang on his every word, though, don’t discount the chances of any Warrior Nun backer also shelling out for the blue tick to fall in line with their esteemed overlord.