‘Was he just not feeling Jenn?’: ‘Bachelorette’ fans mourn the loss of Jenn Tran’s self-eliminated suitor who didn’t feel a spark, but was straight-up gorgeous

He might not have gotten much time to shine on The Bachelorette season 21, but it sure was enough to make Bachelor Nation fall head over heels for California cutie Austin Ott, stealing hearts with his mullet, as well as his sweet-as-can-be soul.

Recommended Videos

It’s a shame that the Bachelorette herself, Jenn Tran, could not see how great of a guy he truly is. Well, considering viewers at home couldn’t either, at least how attractive of a guy he truly is…

In episode 5 of the television series, Austin felt as though he was falling behind, being one of three men — alongside Dylan Buckor and Jeremy Simon — who had yet to receive a one-on-one date with the leading lady. Not knowing whether or not he could reach the point of popping the question to the New Jersey native, Austin took it upon himself to self-eliminate from the show, ultimately shocking fans of the Bachelor franchise with his untimely departure:

Wait, I’m so confused. Was Austin self-sabotaging, or was he just not feeling Jenn??



I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT’S GOING ON RN!#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/laVLTplzKc — bachbitch (@bachbitch1) August 6, 2024

Due to his limited screen time, nobody knows who Austin is beyond our television screens (nor on our television screens), but Bachelor Nation was thrilled to see him get a rose at the Rose Ceremony to begin episode 5 nonetheless. Having little to no spark with Jenn, this excitement seemingly stemmed from just how handsome he is, but naturally, this excitement faded away after his self-elimination shortly afterwards:

me celebrating that Austin survived another week only for him to self eliminate 45 mins later…#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/yuNHpVaHlc — petersgolfcart 2.0 (@petersgolfcart1) August 6, 2024

me: “noooooo don’t leave austin”



also me immediately following him on instagram:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Owf28KXW9D — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 6, 2024

While a majority of Bachelor Nation was in some sort of disarray that the oh-so hunky Austin Ott is gone for good, others were in pure distress, devastated that his pretty face will no longer be on our television screens each and every Monday:

Coming to terms that Austin won’t be on my screen anymore #bachelorette #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/3QUU3Xi9v5 — mishka (@wooofitsmishy) August 6, 2024

IF AUSTIN LEAVES I AM LEAVING TOO IDC IDC #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette



pic.twitter.com/1qYyQplhcZ — chrissy 𑁤 ʹˎ˗ (@chrissychaaos) August 6, 2024

Due to how much of a fan favorite Austin was throughout The Bachelorette season 21 — as well as the fact that he was “robbed” of screen time — fans of the Bachelor franchise are already advocating for him to make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise or (even better) The Golden Bachelorette, just so we can see his flawless face once again, hopefully for a longer period of time.

Perhaps he will see another king who did not get his time to shine on The Bachelorette season 21, Brett Harris, on one of these spin-off shows!

Austin just got a call from the producers of Bachelor in Paradise… #bachelorette #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/zsOmCPAQr4 — Cristiana (@crissy_cee) August 6, 2024

Ok but hear me out what if Austin showed up on the Golden Bachelorette instead of paradise #TheBachelorette — Katie (@KatieJRogers) August 6, 2024

Although it will not be Austin Ott, which of Jenn Tran’s seven remaining suitors — Devin Strader, Sam McKinney, Jeremy Simon, Spencer Conley, Marcus Shoberg, Grant Ellis, or Jonathon Johnson — will steal the leading lady’s heart in the end, popping the question (or not) come finale night? There is no way to know for sure, unless you tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelorette each and every Monday on ABC.

With the trailer at the end of episode 5 teasing loads and loads of tears to come, we can only cross our fingers that Jenn finds her perfect match…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy