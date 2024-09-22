Image Credit: Disney
Was Mohamed from ’90 Day Fiance’ deported?

Danille and Mohamed are the original "hot mess" couple.
Staci White
Staci White
|

Published: Sep 22, 2024 12:58 pm

Not every marriage formed on 90 Day Fiance is made to last. Some couples appear doomed from the start like season 2’s Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins. 

It is a known fact that not every couple who appears on 90 Day Fiance joins the show with pure intentions. While we love to watch couples find true love with their new spouses — and trust us, it does happen — we’d be lying if we didn’t say we enjoyed the messy pairs just as much. Mohamed and Danielle are easily one of the messiest couples to star in the series. When their marriage took an inevitable turn for the worse, Danielle threatened deportation to persuade Mohamed to come back. Did it work?

Did Danielle get Mohamed deported? 

Mohamed was not deported and continues to live in the United States. While he and Danielle are on good terms now, their time as a couple was chaotic. 

Mohamed was in his 20s when he first talked to Danielle, who was in her early 40s at the time, in an online chat room and the two quickly hit it off. When Mohamed moved to Ohio to be with Danielle, it became apparent the two weren’t being entirely truthful with each other. Mohamed had told Danielle he had a job lined up when in reality he was unemployed and Danielle had hidden the amount of debt she was struggling to repay. To make matters worse, it was clear Mohamed wasn’t remotely attracted to Danielle, citing religious reasons to avoid being intimate with his new wife. In turn, she became controlling and insecure about Mohamed leaving her for another woman. Not exactly behavior befitting happy newlyweds. 

Their fighting took a turn when Danielle finally accused Mohamed of cheating on her after seeing pictures of him with other women. Mohamed quietly left for Florida with a female friend of his and Danielle threatened to get Mohamed deported by seeking an annulment. 

Danielle and Mohamed decided to divorce rather than annul their marriage and Mohamed stayed in the United States. After working in Texas as a truck driver, Mohamed has settled in North Carolina and married a woman named Jillian. The two have a child together but have decided to keep their personal life private and deleted their social media posts. It’s understandable: After 90 Day Fiance, Mohamed has had enough drama to last several lifetimes. 

Despite Danielle suing Mohamed for marriage fraud after their 2017 divorce, the two have patched things up after reuniting on 90 Day Fiance’s The Single Life. At the time, Danielle admitted to still harboring feelings for Mohamed, but the two were able to move past their history and are on good terms. 

