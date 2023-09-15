Was Savannah Steyn passed over for ‘Ahsoka?’

Off to a pretty slow-burn start, Star Wars: Ahsoka finally comes into its own in the 5th episode. Entitled “Shadow Warrior,” Ahsoka gives us everything we were waiting for. As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) falls again into the World Beyond Worlds, she encounters her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in an emotional reunion. A true win for nostalgic fans, Anakin isn’t there just to trade war stories. He is there to teach Ahsoka her final lesson, in the most brutal fashion.

Catapulting Ahsoka until her younger self in The Clone Wars, the actor who takes over is none other than Ariana Greenblatt. Most well known as Sasha in Barbie and young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, there is no doubt Greenblatt is the experienced actor needed for the heavy material of Ahsoka as a young general. However, many may wonder what happened to another actor who would also have been a prime choice for the role.

Savannah Steyn was only rumored to play young Ahsoka

Screenshot via Lucasfilm

One actor who has been making the fantasy rounds is Savannah Steyn. Featured recently in the massive HBO hit House of the Dragon, it was a common rumor that she was set to appear as the titular character in Ahsoka. House of the Dragon features Steyn as a younger version of Lady Laena Velaryon, the romantic yet doomed character from the prominent Westerosi family. Laena longs to tame and ride the famed dragon, Vhagar. But before she does, she catches the eye of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who is looking to keep it in the family at his niece – and object of his affection – Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) wedding.

Before Greenblatt was confirmed as young Ahsoka, many outlets, including Nerdgazm, considered the possibility of Steyn in the role. As reported back in December, Steyn seemed to be a likely scenario. She had experience playing younger versions of prominent characters in fantasy series. Many other outlets echoed this rumor, but it ultimately came out to be just that: a rumor. Through all the press surrounding the Star Wars series, there was no actual confirmation that Steyn had been offered the role. The only official news of the portrayal was in light of Greenblatt’s casting. At only 16 years old, the young actor has more than proven herself in the entertainment industry. Ahsoka is a particularly complex role that struggles with the morals of war and ultimately leaves the Jedi Order at a young age. It is not to say that Steyn would not have been able to pull this off, but judging from Greenblatt’s prolific year, she was the right choice for the role.