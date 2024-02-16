Was the Zodiac Killer ever found?

The Zodiac Killer is one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, yet the most terrifying thing they were known for was that they weren’t known for – their identity. The Zodiac Killer operated in anonymity for decades – but were they ever caught? The man known as “the Zodiac Killer” began his reign of terror in Northern California in 1968. He is linked to at least five known murders although more are suspected. His reign of terror lasted little more than a year but his legacy has lived a lifetime. Investigators were desperate to catch him and received hundreds of tips, leads, and suspicions.

Even family members and neighbors began turning each other in amidst the terror of the hunt for the infamous killer. Yet was the man known as The Zodiac Killer ever actually identified? We dug deep to find out, here is everything we know about the killer that eluded detection for decades.

Who was the Zodiac Killer?

The Zodiac Killer’s infamy was not only around his murders, he was known for taunting and terrorizing California for years through his cryptic letters. He sent 22 letters in total, 17 of which went to the San Francisco Chronicle. They were coded messages, all of which bore his cryptic signature of “The Zodiac.” He claimed to have murdered 37 people in total although he gave no additional information as to who the victims might be or where they were located. He taunted the newspapers with threats of future murders and ongoing violence however if he ever carried through with those acts, he did not reveal them. He seemed to just disappear. The letters abruptly stopped as did the murders.

There are several theories as to who the killer could be, including one about a man named Arthur Leigh Allen. Allen was the only suspect ever named by the police in the investigation. Allen was a sex offender working as a mechanic in Vallejo, California. He had motive, access, and several pieces of evidence that if not direct proof were highly coincidental. He owned the same typewriter the Zodiac letters were written on, he wore a watch bearing the symbolic signature of the Zodiac, and he told friends he was writing a novel about a prolific serial killer named The Zodiac.

Allen also had a military background which the Zodiac was believed to have and even wore the same size shoe as the killer. When he was interviewed by police in 1971, the letters stopped. Then when he was arrested in 1974 on child molestation charges, the killings abruptly stopped. Are these all just coincidences? Possibly. For many, however, they seem far more than just coincidences, they seem proof that Arthur Leigh Miller was in fact, the Zodiac Killer.

New evidence revealed

Then in 2021, there seemed to be a break in the case. A cold case team claimed to have identified Gary Allen Poste as the true identity of the Zodiac. While it seemed that might have been the end of the case, others still dispute some of the evidence, feeling there are more likely suspects despite the new evidence.

However, a new documentary being released this February on HBO Max, The Truth About Jim, explores the life of James Mordechai, as told by his step-granddaughter, Sierra Barter. Skye Burgman, the producer who brought us Girl In The Picture, and Sins Of Our Mother, now brings us this new in-depth exploration of the Zodiac Killer and a theory as to his identity. By the end, however, it seems while Mordechai may indeed have been a murderer, it does not seem as plausible that he is the Zodiac. However, he remains a potential suspect nonetheless.

Was the Zodiac Killer ever found?

As of the time of this writing, the Zodiac Killer has not been identified. While there are several theories about his identity none have ever been fully proven. With the development of DNA evidence, investigators have more tools at their disposal than ever before and new leads may develop and new suspects will be named. Unfortunately, many of the original suspects have passed away and may never be held accountable for their brutal crimes. Yet for the friends and families of the victims who live on, it would provide some semblance of peace to know who was responsible for the deaths of their loved ones.

The Zodiac Killer has captured the attention of the nation for decades. Many true crime fans continue to try to crack the code of the letters as well as the ultimate mystery–who was the Zodiac Killer? Perhaps with all of the additional technology available to us now, someone will finally be able to bring a conclusion to this ongoing mystery.