Was ‘Yellowstone’ cancelled?

Yellowstone has found its way into headlines this week for several reasons, including the rumors surrounding one of its star’s onset behavior and the announcement that the upcoming fifth season will be the beloved series’ final chapter.

The hit Paramount show follows lead character John Dutton and his family as he tries to preserve their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, from the expansion of the nearby town, including a national park and a Native American reservation. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, and many others.

According to The Independent, although the exact reason for the show’s cancellation is unclear, it is reported that the news “comes months after” Costner butted heads with Yellowstone‘s creator Taylor Sheridan and was allegedly leaving the show.

In addition to the allegations, Costner, who is currently going through a divorce with his second wife, was accused of having a conflicting shooting schedule due to the actor working on another undisclosed project, making it challenging to complete the season. The 68-year-old’s lawyer would deny the allegations about his work schedule by releasing a statement. They said:

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

In light of the cancellation announcement, it has also been revealed that Sheridan has been working on another Yellowstone spin-off. While only limited information has been released to the general public regarding its plot and premiere date, it is reported that actor Matthew McConaughey will star in it.

Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season is set to debut on November 13 on Paramount.