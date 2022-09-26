Watch: Clickers roam in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ trailer

The first trailer is here for HBO’s The Last of Us series, which is slated to release on the premium network’s streaming service, HBO Max, in 2023.

By the looks of what we’ve seen so far, the series will be every bit as heart-wrenching and terrifying as the popular video game franchise on which it’s based and may just become the most-talked-about zombie show for years to come if the showrunners can bring the same storytelling quality to the show that graces the games.

With the original The Last of Us game director and Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann serving as a series creator on the HBO show, we think it just might live up to the high bar set by the games, which implored a quite cinematic form of storytelling themselves. In fact, no one is apparently more hyped for the series than Druckmann himself, as was made clear with his Twitter post sharing the trailer:

“I have no words to express the awe for what [series Co-Creator Craig Mazin] and the rest of our incredible team pulled off with this show. I hope y’all love it as much as we do! Enjoy this small teaser! Happy #tlouday!”

By far, this “small teaser,” as Drcukmann called it, is the most in-depth piece of promotional material we’ve ever gotten for the show so far and includes fuller looks at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie than ever before. Plus, we got an unforgettable glimpse at one of the creatures known as a “clicker,” which in the world of The Last of Us are humans who transformed into zombies thanks to a parasitic fungus that has effectively destroyed civilization as we know it.

Craig Mazin, the co-creator of The Last of Us show, has already proven his salt on HBO by having written and produced the amazing limited series Chernobyl.

The Last of Us is expected to premiere on HBO Max some time in 2023, though an exact release date has yet to be announced.