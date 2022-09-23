Watch: ‘Conversations With a Killer: the Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ trailer

In the third installment of the Netflix series, Conversations with a Killer, the life and crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer will be highlighted with a three-episode mini-series heading to the streaming platform. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will touch upon the 17 murders he committed between 1978 and 1991.

With each episode clocking in at 60 minutes, the show will paint a new picture of the story that’s been told time and time again and the heartbreaking tales of his victims. Dahmer took the lives of teenage boys and young men in brutal fashion, not caring about them as humans, seeing them only as objects of a warped sexual attraction. The synopsis for the look at Dahmer’s life, murders, and other grisly acts reads as follows:

“When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display. Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.”

Dahmer’s victims weren’t just killed; they were subjected to experiments — including being turned into “zombies” for Dahmer to perform sexual acts with, unaware of anything else.

Continuing, the premise for the confession tapes also notes that Dahmer was convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, making it hard to understand how he avoided being caught for as long as he did. Viewers will hear from Dahmer, his legal defense team, psychologists, and others involved with the case.

“The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color? The third in a series from director Joe Berlinger (CWAK: The Ted Bundy Tapes, CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes), this three-part documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens. Featuring fresh interviews with investigative journalists, prosecutors, psychologists, and victims friends and families, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes shines new light on the intersection of race, class, sexuality, and policing that gave rise to one of the most notorious murderers of the 20th century.”

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres on Netflix on October 7, and if you’re looking for a fictionalized take on Dahmer’s life, the Netflix series starring Evan Peters, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is streaming now.