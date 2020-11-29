Watch: First Doctor Who Holiday Special Trailer Teases A Festive Treat

The first trailer for the incoming Doctor Who holiday special is here, and it teases the Doctor’s friends becoming caught in the middle of a Dalek war, all while the Time Lord herself is locked up in jail.

The season 12 finale back in March (yes, that really aired this year) revealed the special’s tantalizing title, “Revolution of the Daleks,” but we’ve been waiting for a full look at the episode for a long while now. Earlier today, though, the BBC finally unveiled a trailer and you can check it out for yourself up above.

Last time we saw her, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) had been arrested by the Judoon and was stuck in space prison. That’s bad news for her friends, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), as the Daleks have returned to Earth, complete with a brand spanking new redesign. On the upside, an old friend of the Doctor’s is on hand to help – Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), who’s back after his brief cameo in season 12.

It’s not just the Daleks and the return of Captain Jack that makes this a major episode, though. “Revolution” will also be the final outing in the TARDIS for both Cole and Walsh, who have been part of the series since the Thirteenth Doctor’s era began in 2018. Showrunner Chris Chibnall has promised an “emotional” element to the special as well, so get ready for some tears.

There’s been speculation in the run-up to this episode over whether it would air on New Year’s Day, like the past two years, or if the show would revert back to its classic Christmas Day tradition. This trailer finally clears up the mystery, though, confirming that the special will be with us on January 1st. There’s just over one month to go, then, until Doctor Who returns for “Revolution of the Daleks.” Don’t miss it.