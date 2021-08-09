Watch: Doom Patrol Season 3 Teases The Weirdest Outing Yet

The world’s weirdest superheroes are back for their third run of adventures – and it might just be their strangest season yet. At least, that’s the vibe we get from this first look teaser trailer for Doom Patrol season 3, which premieres on HBO Max next month. The streaming platform debuted this preview of the return of the one-of-a-kind Emmy-nominated series this Monday afternoon. Check it out via the player above.

It’s been a long year since Doom Patrol was last on our screens in June 2020, so let’s recap. When we saw the gang last, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro), who has the ability to bring her imaginary friends to life, reluctantly unleashed evil entity the Candlemaker on the world. He managed to best the team, weaponizing their psychological traumas, and trapped them in his wax. This teaser reveals that there are surreal times to come as our heroes fight to free themselves from Candlemaker’s mental prisons.

Due to COVID halting production on season 2, it wrapped up an episode early, so the premiere of season 3 is essentially the finale to last year’s season. Much of this teaser appears to come from the opener, then, but it also teases the fresh villains the Doom Patrol are set to face in later episodes, too. For instance, we get our first glimpse at iconic comic book villain Brain, with his French gorilla henchman, Monsieur Mallah.

Doom Patrol Character Posters 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season, which teases the return of Michelle Gomez’s Madame Rouge.

“Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. “

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder and Brendan Fraser as Robotman. Season 3 debuts with its three first episodes on Thursday, September 23rd. Subsequent episodes – it’s not yet clear how many are on the way – will then drop weekly on HBO Max.