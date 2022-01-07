Amazon Prime Video is giving the world a first look at season 3 of The Boys, along with a release date for the summer. The announcement was made via a teaser video released Friday, in which Antony Starr’s Homelander gives a creepy grin to reporters during a photo opportunity at the Vought company headquarters, perhaps foreshadowing the barely intact public image of the character, on the brink of collapse, hiding a very broken psyche beneath it.

For the June 3 premiere of the series, three episodes will be available to stream, with subsequent episodes becoming available each Friday until the season finale on July 8, Deadline reported.

The show centers around a group of vigilantes — portrayed by Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara — who are dead set on taking down superpowered individuals who abuse their power. Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell portray the superhero group known as the “Seven,” who maintain a patriotic and noble public image under the auspices of conglomerate corporation Vought International, but secretly engage in horrific acts of unspeakable evil.

Based on a bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson of the same name, season 3 of The Boys is set to feature more of the elements from the source material, including Jensen Ackles joining the cast as Soldier Boy. Aya Cash’s Stormfront and Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter will also be returning for the upcoming season.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has also teased an “absolutely bonkers” plotline from the comics will be premiering on the show, the Vought-sponsored superhero orgy known as Herogasm.

The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 3.