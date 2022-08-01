Watch: First ‘She-Hulk’ clip smashes its way online

We can now officially say that She-Hulk is making her MCU debut this very month. Now August is here, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just a couple of weeks away from arriving on Disney Plus. So with Shulkie’s much-anticipated debut so close, the first clip from the series — which is being pitched as a legal comedy — has smashed its way online.

The minute-long sneak peek reveals Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, in his Smart Hulk form, training up his cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the ways of the Hulk. As has been hinted at in the trailers, lawyer Jen will transform into She-Hulk after becoming infected with Bruce’s blood during a car crash (a slight change from the comics). Check out the clip, as shared by USA TODAY, via the tweet below:

Hi there 👀 We have an ~EXCLUSIVE~ clip of @disneyplus's @SheHulkOfficial. You know, the 30-something woman, who happens to be a 6-foot-7 muscular green powerhouse and one heck of a lawyer. https://t.co/C3yEo1L3JJ pic.twitter.com/FsZyptDKTd — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) August 1, 2022

The clip sees Bruce attempting to teach Jen “balance”, although she doesn’t seem to have the patience to listen to his teachings much seeing as she’s still getting to grips with being a Jade Giantess. One part of her new form she discovers a liking for, though, is the fact that — as Bruce informs her — her super-metabolism means she can consume copious amounts of alcohol without consequence.

This light-hearted footage is a great example of the unique tone that She-Hulk will sport. While WandaVision might’ve played with the genre’s form, this series will be the first proper sitcom set in the MCU. Complete with wild fourth-wall breaking moments and larger-than-life characters. Like WV before it, She-Hulk will consist of nine half-hour episodes.

Co-starring Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Josh Segarra, as well as featuring roles for MCU oldies like Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Charlie Cox (Daredevil), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lands on Disney Plus this Aug. 17.