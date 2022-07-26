‘She-Hulk’ star says they’re ‘the most annoying’ MCU villain we’ve ever seen

We’ve had various villains enter the MCU and be hyped up as the most powerful foe our heroes have ever faced, but She-Hulk is the first entry in the franchise to be promoted as featuring the most annoying villain in the MCU. Tatiana Maslany will make her long-awaited debut as Jennifer Walters in the legal-themed action-comedy series, which will see the lime-skinned lawyer face off against her comic book nemesis, Titania.

But fans should be expecting a very different take on the character from the source material. While speaking to ScreenRant, The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil made no secret of the fact that she considers Titania to be the “most annoying” out of Marvel’s extensive rogues gallery. While she is super-strong, Jamil thinks her most deadly power is actually her ability to irritate someone to death. As she put it:

“Titania stands out because I think she’s the most annoying of them, actually. I think she almost doesn’t need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven’t really utilized enough.”

Jamil went on to stress that Titania does have some positive qualities too, with the actress praising her self-confidence and quirky personality:

“She’s also very glamorous. I like the fact that she’s a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she’s completely unselfconscious. She’s completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We’ll see.”

A larger-than-life, comically inclined villain like Titania could be the perfect foil for Jen in a show that’s due to be as wacky as She-Hulk. As we saw in the latest trailer, which debuted at SDCC, the series won’t shy away from Shulkie’s fourth-wall breaking habits from the comics (your job’s been filled, Deadpool), so fans expecting something more like Daredevil should be prepared for a shock.

Mark Ruffalo is also on board to reprise his role as Bruce Banner, with Benedict Wong and Tim Roth also dropping by as Wong and Emil Blonksy, respectively. Not to mention Charlie Cox as the one and only Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Don’t miss She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when it makes its case on Disney Plus from Aug. 17.