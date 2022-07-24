Watch: Marvel drops new ‘She-Hulk’ trailer at Comic-Con, Charlie Cox confirmed

A half-hour legal comedy set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sounds like a breath of fresh air, and that’s exactly what we appear to be getting based on the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that was shown during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Ever since the first look at Jennifer Walters’ live-action debut was revealed, fans have been quick to round on the inconsistent visual effects used to bring Tatiana Maslany’s title hero to life, a CGI concern that’s dogged Phase Four at large so far.

The good news is that things have definitely improved on that front, but even if we ignore the occasional detours into the uncanny valley, the latest She-Hulk footage looks to bring a fun-filled, smart, witty, and subversive angle to the MCU by introducing and exploring a legal aspect into a world overrun by superheroes and supervillains alike.

The biggest news by far, though, is that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has been confirmed for an appearance, which is going to generate momentous hype when fans have the chance to see two superpowered legal experts go head-to-head and pit their wits against each other both in and outside of the courtroom.

Old and new faces will join forces to bring She-Hulk to the screen, and the hype was just raised by several notches ahead of the show’s Disney Plus debut on August 17.