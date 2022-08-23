With only a week to go until the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drop on Prime Video, Amazon has decided to release another sizzling trailer for its ambitious Middle-earth adaptation, and it shows off Tolkien’s Middle-earth preparing for battle just after being released from the clutches of the former war.

As you can see above, the trailer once again centers around the show’s main protagonist, Galadriel Lady of Galadhrim, as she traverses Arda in search of the Enemy. Her travels ultimately take her to Númenor, where she pleads for an alliance between Men and Elves to fight their common foe.

The promo reveals that Galadriel, now dubbed the Commander of the Armies of Gil-galad, also meets Elendil and Isildur on the island kingdom, forging a bond that lasts thousands of years, all the way to the time she met Aragorn, Isildur’s descendant, in Lothlorien.

As you may already know, The Rings of Power will take audiences back a few thousand years to the pinnacle of the Second Age, where Sauron the Deceiver, picking up the gauntlet that Morgoth the Black Foe of the World had dropped, tries to subjugate the Free Peoples of Middle-earth by forging the titular rings of power. The show will also detail the fall of Númenor and the War of the Last Alliance in a five-season story arc that has been outlined from start to finish by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

You can watch The Rings of Power on Sept. 1.