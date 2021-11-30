Watch: Geralt and Yen wish for love in ‘The Witcher’ season 2 trailer

Season two of Netflix’s The Witcher looks to be full of heightened romance, magic, and intrigue as the lives of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer of Vengerberg intertwine.

The trailer appears to show Geralt, whose status as a long-living witcher means that he tends not to get too attached to people since he’ll eventually outlive them, falling for Yen nonetheless.

Also at play is some kind of magical spell cast by Yen upon Geralt, so it’s somewhat unclear if the monster hunter’s infatuation is a result of that or if he’s genuinely become head-over-heels for her.

As Geralt says in the trailer, “It’s real, Yen,” to which Yen replies, “How can we ever know?”

In the Twitter post that the official Witcher account made, they tease the plot further with, “See how one wish changed the course of two lives.”

It’s also hinted in the dialogue of the trailer that the wish in question was made by Geralt to “save” Yen’s life. “A child is no way to boost your fragile ego, Yen,” the silver-haired witcher added.

The trailer certainly gives us a lot to mull over regarding just what this wish entailed, the consequences it may have for Geralt and Yen’s relationship, and what all this talk of a child is about.

Relationship growing pains aren’t the only challenges that await Geralt in the upcoming season, either, with a previous clip showing the monster hunter getting creamed from a giant centipede-like creature with a skull for a head, known as a Myriapod.

The Witcher season two hits Netflix Dec. 17.