Watch: Godspeed Returns In New Flash Season 6 Promo

We’ve only got two more episodes of The Flash season 6 to go before it wraps up a few weeks earlier than intended, due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production. At least these incoming couple of episodes look to be a suitably thrilling way to conclude the season, though.

In next week’s installment, for instance, one of the most popular villains introduced in the past couple of years returns. Yup, Godspeed is back to cause havoc in Central City.

As the promo for episode 6×18 “Pay the Piper” teases, Barry Allen will have his work cut out for him when the evil speedster from the future shows up in the present. Godspeed would be enough of a challenge under regular conditions, but he’s especially a threat now as Barry is running low on juice. “I have to face him,” Barry tells Cisco in the cortex, after saying that his foe is “a threat to the whole city.” Cisco warns him that “you don’t have a lot of speed.” However, ever the hero, Barry isn’t going to let that stop him. “I have to try,” he adds.

The Flash: 6x17 – “Liberation” Gallery 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As the title makes clear, Godspeed isn’t the only returning character in the episode. Andy Mientus is back after his cameo a few weeks ago as Hartley Rathaway AKA the Pied Piper. In the post-Crisis timeline, Piper is a rogue again, and it looks like this episode will explain what happened between him and Team Flash.

For more, check out the synopsis for “Pay the Piper” below:

“When Godspeed returns, Barry turns to Hartley Rathaway for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris tries to escape the Mirrorverse.”

This synopsis reminds us that in yesterday’s episode, Eva McCulloch finally escaped the Mirrorverse, but Iris and the others remain trapped there. We’ll have to see if Iris manages to get herself out when The Flash season 6 continues with its penultimate episode next Tuesday on The CW.