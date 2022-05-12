HBO has released a short clip from the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, that introduces fans to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, next in the line to succeed King Viserys.

In this short sneak peek, clipped from the recent trailer, Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon, and Boremund Baratheon kneel to swear fealty to King Viserys I Targaryen, but also extend that oath to his firstborn Princess Rhaenyra, portrayed in live-action by Wanderlust star Emma D’Arcy. You can check out the short teaser here.

Chronicling the Targaryen dynasty before their fall some 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the first season of this spinoff series, consisting of 10 episodes, is making its way to HBO on Aug. 21, 2022.