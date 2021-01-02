Watch: Jodie Whittaker Shares Special New Year’s Doctor Who Message

Whovians got to kick off the New Year in the best possible way today as Doctor Who returned for a one-off winter special. Unlike last year, this new episode isn’t kickstarting a new season, but there is one in the works. Season 13 has been filming for the past couple of months, while fully complying with COVID safety guidelines, in the UK. And star Jodie Whittaker shared a special New Year’s message to her fans while busy on set.

The official Doctor Who social media accounts posted the message from the Doctor herself on December 31st. The actress features in her iconic costume as the thirteenth incarnation of the Time Lord, though she doesn’t act in character for the short video. “Just want to wish everyone a happy new year from everyone at Doctor Who,” a cheery Whittaker says in the message, “and sending love and luck for 2021.”

A New Year's message from the Doctor… ✨ pic.twitter.com/7cOA0DUf8H — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 31, 2020

“Revolution of the Daleks” wasn’t the first instalment in a new season but it did set up what we can expect when the show eventually returns to our screens. Two out of three of the Doctor’s “fam” exited the TARDIS – both Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) elected to stay behind on Earth and the Doc and Yaz (Mandip Gill) went off on fresh adventures in time and space. Next time we see them, though, they’ll encounter a new friend – Dan, played by British comedian/actor John Bishop, as revealed in a surprise post-episode announcement.

Doctor Who season 13 will be made up of eight episodes instead of the usual 10, due to time limitations caused by COVID restrictions. There looks to be plenty packed into its reduced length, though, including not one, but two classic monsters, as leaked by set photos. The BBC hasn’t told us when exactly we can expect the TARDIS to materialize on our screens again, but here’s hoping it’s later this year. In the meantime, this message for Whittaker is a welcome reminder that more Who is on the way.