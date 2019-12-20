Watch: A Legend Returns In New Star Trek: Picard Trailer

If you count yourself as a Trekkie – or even just have a general interest in Star Trek – you’re probably pretty familiar with Patrick Stewart’s iconic and beloved Starfleet captain, Jean-Luc Picard. As the undisputed anchor of The Next Generation, he quickly became a household name and early next year, CBS All Access will be bringing the actor, and his most famous character, back for Star Trek: Picard, a new spinoff show that’ll explore Jean-Luc’s life post-Starfleet. And from everything we’ve seen of it so far, it looks like it’ll be a truly thrilling ride for fans.

Set to debut on January 23rd, the network has already shown off a great deal of the show, with various trailers, photos and promos all teasing another worthy outing for the franchise. And now, with its premiere quickly approaching, we’ve got yet another quick look at Star Trek: Picard, with the video above teasing the captain’s new mission and also showing us a few brief interactions between Jean-Luc and some familiar faces.

Speaking of which, producer Alex Kurtzman has brought back a number of fan-favorites for the upcoming spinoff series, including Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes. Of course, there will also be some new blood as well, with actors like Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Isa Briones all on board. It makes for a pretty impressive ensemble cast, and with Picard‘s first trailer teasing trouble within Starfleet, it’ll be fascinating to see how all the pieces come together here.

Star Trek: Picard is set to blast onto CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020, and based on everything else that we know is coming down the pipeline alongside it, next year is looking to be a very, very exciting 12 months for Trek fans.