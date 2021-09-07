Watch: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Teases Hilarious Halloween Special

Star Wars is no stranger to seasonal specials, going right back to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, but this year the sci-fi saga is about to receive its first-ever Halloween celebration in the form of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. An animated anthology that promises to be both hilarious and hair-raising, fans can check out the first trailer for the special, which arrives on Disney Plus next month, above.

Terrifying Tales sees Poe Dameron (Jake Green), trusty droid BB-8 and plucky mechanic Dean (Raphael Alejandro) land on the planet Mustafar, where Darth Vader’s dark fortress has been transformed into a tourist attraction by Graballa the Hutt (Dana Snyder). Vader’s former servant, Vaneé (Tony Hale) leads the tour group and tells of three tales from the Dark Side, which take place across the Star Wars timeline.

The first is titled “The Lost Boy” and follows Ben Solo’s introduction to Ren (Christian Slater), the original leader of the Knights of Ren, starting him down the path to evil. The second is “The Dueling Monstrosities”, depicting an epic battle between the resurrected Darth Maul and General Grievous. Finally, the third veers into Marvel’s What If…? territory by imagining an alternate life for Luke Skywalker. A twist on “The Monkey’s Paw” called “The Wookiee’s Paw”, sees all of Luke’s dreams come true – at a cost.

Last year’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special was a festive time-traveling treat, and while this one doesn’t feature any major stars from the movies – though Slater joining the SW universe is pretty notable – it still promises to be another fun ride for fans of all ages. Don’t miss LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Disney Plus from this October 1st. Remember, there’s plenty more Star Wars content still to come this year, with The Book of Boba Fett premiering in December.