Watch: Lucifer Returns In First Trailer For Season 5

It’s been a long and frustrating wait for fans of the beloved TV show Lucifer, to be sure, but the other month, Netflix finally revealed the premiere date for the much-anticipated fifth season: August 21st. That’s not too far off now and to further heighten the excitement – not that they needed to, mind you – the streaming site has dropped a meaty new trailer for the upcoming run, which teases all kinds of thrills and surprises that await us.

With Tom Ellis’ devilishly seductive performance taking center stage, we get several intriguing hints and glimpses here at what’s to come, which we won’t spoil for you. But there’s one big twist in particular that’s sure to get folks talking and we’re certainly excited to see how it plays out over the course of the new season.

Furthermore, Netflix has also teased that in season 5, “secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, will they or won’t they?” In other words, strap in because it sounds like we’re in for a real treat when the show returns. Though it’s not like we expected anything less.

And perhaps the best part about all this is is that season 5 won’t be the end – as originally thought. Instead, Netflix decided to renew Lucifer for one final batch of episodes and with season 6 now officially on the way as well, fans can rest easy knowing that they have a lot more of the series to come.

But staying in the here and now, Lucifer season 5 is headed to Netflix on August 21st and with the way things look to be shaping up so far, that date simply cannot come soon enough.