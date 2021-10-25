Watch: Marvel Reveals Hawkeye 1-Month Countdown Promo

The one-month countdown promo has become an increasingly integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s marketing arsenal, not that the most popular franchise in the history of the industry has to remind people when its got a new project coming to theaters or Disney Plus.

Yesterday saw the first official poster for upcoming streaming series Hawkeye arrive online, which teased the title hero’s favored color scheme and the festive, fun-filled adventure that’s set to be the driving force of the plot. The latest episodic effort is coming to the Mouse House’s platform on November 24th, and they’ve reminded us all of that fact with a new promo that you can check out below.

A holiday-themed MCU story is something worth getting excited about, especially when WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki dealt with some heavy themes surrounding grief, loss, race, politics, belonging, destiny, purpose and the rest.

Hawkeye looks to be pure unbridled entertainment, following Kate Bishop and Clint Barton as they forge a reluctant partnership that will culminate with the baton being passed from Jeremy Renner to Hailee Steinfeld. Whether that happens by the end of the six-episode run or not, we’ll just have to wait and see, but at least we know there’s a month until we start finding out.