Watch: New Teaser For WandaVision Spotlights The Odd Couple

When Kevin Feige was awarded the role of Chief Creative Officer and assumed control of Marvel Television, he wiped the slate clean by disregarding Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the roster of Netflix shows as canon, with the MCU’s official expansion onto the small screen beginning next month when WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus.

We’re now roughly a month away from ending the longest drought of new content in the franchise’s history, with fans having seen nothing since Spider-Man: Far From Home was in theaters last summer. And following the recent Disney Investor Day, it seems Marvel Studios are keen to make up for lost time after announcing a massive number of new titles coming exclusively to the Mouse House’s streaming service.

To put things into perspective, the first eleven years of the MCU brought 23 movies, while the next three delivers 25 projects spanning film and television, with WandaVision first out of the gate. We’ve been waiting a long time for Phase Four to kick off, and the post-Infinity Saga era looks set to launch with a bang thanks to what promises to be the most unique entry in the shared mythology to date. If you don’t believe us, just check out the new promo up above.

A mind and reality-warping superhero series influenced by classic sitcoms throughout the decades sounds incredibly strange and massively exciting, and WandaVision will no doubt sow some major seeds for the upcoming slate of movies and shows, especially with star Teyonah Parris confirmed for Captain Marvel 2, Scarlet Witch taking second billing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the cast of Spider-Man 3 increasing on an almost daily basis.

The wait is nearly over now, and WandaVision is guaranteed to trouble The Mandalorian as the most popular thing on Disney Plus when the first episode airs on January 15th.