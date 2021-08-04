Watch: Meet Hydra Stomper Steve In First What If…? Clip

Marvel’s next TV series is now only a week away. Animated anthology What If…? premieres on Disney Plus next Wednesday, and to mark only seven days to go until its arrival, our first clip from the show has been released. This 40-second sneak peek comes from the series’ first episode, which takes place in an alternate reality where Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But that doesn’t mean the man who’s usually Captain America is helpless. Check out the clip in the player above.

The sneak peek begins with Captain Carter, Dum Dum Dugan and Bucky Barnes, attacking a HYDRA base. When Peggy requests air support, she’s told “Rogers” is incoming. She and Bucky react with shock as a soldier clad in a bulky mecha-suit – very similar to Iron Man’s Mark I armor – flies onto the scene and rescues them. Yes, it’s Steve in there, and he’s apparently got himself HYDRA Stomper gear. No doubt with the help of Howard Stark.

This clip promises that many of the stars of Captain America: The First Avenger will be returning for this episode – obviously, Captain Carter herself Hayley Atwell, along with Sebastian Stan and Neal McDonough. Dominic Cooper (Howard) and Toby Jones (Dr. Zola) are also known to appear in the pilot, too. Unfortunately, Chris Evans is not involved in What If…? so a replacement voice actor has been found.

It’s disconcerting to hear someone else other than Evans play Steve, just as it was to hear someone who’s not Robert Downey Jr. voice Tony in the first trailer. But, to be fair to both voiceovers, they’ve managed solid impressions of the two stars so once we get to see the full episodes we’ll likely get used to the recasting pretty quickly.

The 10-part first season of Marvel’s What If…? – a second is on the way – kicks off on Disney Plus on August 11th