Watch: ‘Moon Knight’ promo reminds you to brush up before the finale

Somehow it’s already time for the sun to set on Moon Knight as Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series comes to a conclusion next week. The past five episodes have seen Oscar Isaac’s titular hero really go through the ringer, from loveable gift shop clerk Steven Grant finding out he’s got another personality to hardened mercenary Marc Spector uncovering the truth about his past in the Egyptian afterlife.

And that’s not to mention Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow and his evil scheme to resurrect Ammit, the Goddess of Retribution, or Marc’s wife Layla (May Calamawy) and her discovery that her husband was involved in her father’s death. With so many plot-threads coming to a head in the finale, it might be worth rewatching the show so far to make sure you’re up to speed.

And this new promo is encouraging fans to do just that. “Experience the phenomenon before the epic conclusion,” reads the Marvel Studios Twitter account’s caption to the promo, shared this Saturday. “Catch up on Marvel Studios’ [Moon Knight] Episodes 1-5 now streaming on [Disney Plus].”

The promo in question squishes the mind-bending twists and turns of episode five into 30 seconds flat. Moon Knight‘s penultimate installment was easily its trippiest hour yet as it both offered up an emotional exploration of Marc’s deep-seated trauma and dug deeper into the mythology of the Egyptian Ennead. What other show could make you laugh along with a bubbly hippo goddess and then get your crying at a sand-logged twist on the ending of Frozen?

At this point, we’re not entirely sure if episode six is set to act as a series, or season finale, even though a second run has been teased. One thing’s for sure, though, this is only the beginning of Isaac’s time playing the Fist of Khonshu in the MCU. Don’t miss Moon Knight‘s last episode when it premieres Wednesday, May 4 on Disney Plus.