‘Moon Knight’ director addresses the possibility of season 2

Moon Knight has only aired one episode, but Marvel fans are already thinking about the title character’s future in the MCU. Oscar Isaac’s psychologically troubled superhero struck an instant chord with audiences, which indicates the studio will be looking to keep the Star Wars star on board for a long time to come. But will that involve a second season of Moon Knight getting the greenlight?

That’s hard to say right now as even the show’s director has no idea where things go from here. Collider asked Mohamed Diab, who helmed four episodes of the six-part series, about the chances of a Moon Knight season two and the director claimed that he knows as much as the fans do at this point.

“I want to let you in a secret,” he explained. “Marvel is so secretive that what’s your experience is what my experience is. I know nothing. And sometimes you ask yourself, “Did I do a bad job?” But I think this is the way they do it. Thank God they love the show.”

Diab went on to outline the unique status of a Marvel TV series — even if it’s successful, that doesn’t mean it’ll get a renewal, as it all depends on where Kevin Feige and his crew want to take the franchise next.

“They keep expressing every day, how much they love the show, but it’s not like any other show, meaning on the other show, outside the Marvel universe,” he continued. “Meaning any TV series, if it’s good, you know that you’re going to get a second season, but one WandaVision was great. And you didn’t get a second season, you went to something else.”

'Moon Knight' Character Posters Depict Marc Spector's Alter Egos

The filmmaker concluded by saying that, whatever happens, he’s confident that Moon Knight the character will be staying put in the Marvel universe for a “long time” to come.

“So what I’m absolutely sure of that Moon Knight is staying, staying for a long time, in my opinion,” Diab stressed. “That’s just a prediction. He’s so interesting that I think he’s going to stay, but what’s going to happen next? Is he going to be a another season? Is it going to be a film? Is he join someone else? My guess is yours.”

Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke, who plays villain Arthur Harrow, has previously echoed Diab’s comments, remarking that he thinks the show works as a one-and-done piece but at the same time it sows the seeds for more to come if that’s what Marvel wants to do. If a second season doesn’t happen then it sounds like Marc Spector could be moved over into some kind of team-up project, as Isaac has hinted a couple of times now that the Midnight Sons might be about to assemble in the MCU.

Maybe Marvel will update us on the status of a second season once the series wraps up. For now, Moon Knight continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.