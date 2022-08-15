WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look

Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek.

The streaming service published footage from the horror anthology series earlier today on its YouTube channel. The initial footage features the kinds of creatures and art aesthetics del Toro is known for and then shifts to him sitting at a classic desk with imagery.

Del Toro says the work is a passion project for him. It is based on a short story of the same name he wrote. Two episodes are original works created by him, and, for the rest, the 57-year-old says the directors brought in had free reign to make their visions.

“In this anthology we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights. Some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites. We wanted to create beautiful, practical creatures with all the artistry that goes into creating a great monster. We achieved most remarkable images.”

Several horrific entities are then seen running through outdoor and indoor environments. Before the end graphics, del Toro says he hopes the work conveys a message about the world he had gotten across in some of his other efforts in prior decades.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities what I am trying to say is look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities premieres Oct. 25. It features eight episodes and will adapt work from H.P. Lovecraft as well as feature writers like David S. Goyer, director Jennifer Kent and Catherine Hardwicke of Lords of Dogtown fame, too.