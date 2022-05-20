Watch: Netflix releases final ‘Love, Death + Robots’ trailer ahead of new season

Netflix’s popular animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots will be airing its third season tomorrow, and ahead of this release, the team has launched the final trailer for the show.

In this trailer that runs for one and a half minutes, fans get a glimpse at many of the episodes that will join the new season and their unique styles of animation.

Video via Netflix/YouTube

As usual, things look to be as whacky as they were in the first two seasons of the show with some characters making their returns again in volume three. The trailer includes a variety of alien creatures, sirens, and more. The trailer is set to a soundtrack including a voice-over from British philosopher Alan Watts.

Yesterday, Netflix shared with fans their first extended look at the new season with its first episode ‘3 Robots: Exit Strategies’ being posted to the streaming platform’s YouTube channel. This episode is a sequel to the popular ‘Three Robots’ story from the first season of the show.

Love, Death + Robots launched its first season in 2019 and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest animated hits. The season currently boasts an 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes a number which was then beaten by its second season in 2021. The second season currently boasts an 85 percent score.

Season three will include a total of nine episodes which is substantially less than the show’s original 18-episode season, but still more than the second season which ran for just eight episodes.

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 will arrive on Netflix on May 20.