Watch: Netflix Reveals First Footage From The Sandman

Lucifer may have just ended, but Netflix subscribers don’t have too long to wait for their next Neil Gaiman adaptation, with The Sandman now deep in post-production. It’s been a long time coming to bring the comic book favorite into live-action, with the project having spent decades stuck in development hell.

Over the years, names including Pulp Fiction producer Roger Avary, Pirates of the Caribbean duo Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, giant mechanical spider enthusiast Jon Peters, comic book veteran David S. Goyer, Enola Holmes scribe Jack Thorne, Academy Award nominated Arrival writer Eric Heisserer and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were all attached to The Sandman, with the latter once set to star, executive produce and possibly even direct.

Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg is serving as showrunner with Gaiman heavily involved in every aspect of the project, and he’s packing one hell of an ensemble to bring the project to life. Leading man Tom Sturridge was on hand to tease fans with what’s in store for the hotly-anticipated The Sandman, and it looks suitably spectacular.

Big budget fantasy is more popular than ever these days, and the atmospheric visuals and rich lore will surely guarantee that the levels of interest in The Sandman will be comfortably matched by the viewership numbers when it comes to Netflix at long last.