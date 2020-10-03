Watch: Netflix Reveals The Haunting Of Bly Manor Opening Credits

In less than a week, The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts on Netflix, and it would be safe to assume that the return of the horror anthology series is going to wind up becoming one of the most-watched TV shows of the year on any streaming service or network. The Haunting of Hill House came out of nowhere in 2018 to capture the imagination of subscribers around the world, as well as receiving universal critical acclaim.

The story may have reached a definitive conclusion, but the creative team came up with a brilliant solution by retrofitting the concept to turn The Haunting into an anthology, instantly opening up the possibilities for countless new spins on the genre that could theoretically see it run for years and years. Mike Flanagan is one of the most highly regarded talents in horror, and Bly Manor looks to be another terrifying addition to his filmography.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Character Posters 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans were freaking out at just a trailer, so who knows how they’ll react when all nine episodes hit Netflix next Friday, and there’s going to be a huge number of viewers that feel brave enough to binge them all in one sitting. Some people might not even be able to make it past the opening credits, which are just as creepy and unsettling as you’d expect.

The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives facing much greater expectations after the success that greeted Hill House, and neither Flanagan nor returning cast members Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas have given us any reason to doubt that their latest collaboration is going to be anything other than a dread-filled assault on the senses that you’ll be forced to watch through the gaps in your fingers.