Watch: Netflix Thriller You Reveals Season 3 Release Date

It’s difficult to predict which TV shows will capture the zeitgeist and seize the imagination of the public, and one very notable example has been You. The twisted psychological thriller initially premiered on Lifetime back in September 2018, where ratings weren’t exactly through the roof.

However, the series streamed exclusively on Netflix in international markets and became nothing short of a phenomenon, with 43 million viewers watching the entirety of the first season, making it one of the platform’s most-watched episodic efforts ever. Sensing they had something special on their hands, You became a Netflix original starting with Season 2, which went on to draw in 54 million subscribers in the first four weeks after it was made available.

Fans have been wondering what comes next for Penn Badgely’s Joe since December 2019, especially when the finale was peppered with outlandish twist after outlandish twist following the revelations surrounding The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti’s Love Quinn, setting Season 3 up to head into even more bonkers territory.

The good news is that we now have official confirmation from Netflix that You will be back on our screens in the very near future, with the first Season 3 teaser unveiling an October 15th bow. Based on how it’s gone from an under-the-radar genre title to one of the streamer’s biggest in-house shows, expect You to instantly rocket to the number one spot on the Top 10 and stay there for a long time.