For those who just can’t get enough of the upside-down world of big cat wranglers, the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King will premiere its first-ever spinoff series next week on the streaming service called Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, and dropped a trailer on Friday to drum up excitement.

According to its official synopsis on Netflix, the forthcoming docuseries details the “disturbing allegations of sexual abuse, violence, and misconduct by big cat zoo owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle.”

The show is being touted by the streaming network as yet another roller-coaster ride of eye-opening revelations, outrageous allegations, and a continuation of the “mind-blowing saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe,” according to the video description from Netflix’s official YouTube account.

Following Antle’s initial appearance on the first season of Tiger King, a series that proved to be a sleeper hit when it premiered near the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns worldwide in March 2020, the owner of a popular private South Carolina zoo was indicted in Virginia on 15 charges ranging from wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty in connection with his lion activity that October, according to National Geographic.

In the Tiger King documentaries so far, Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari is depicted as being run somewhat like a cult, with Antle at the head of operations.

We’ll have to see what Tiger-filled twists and turns unfold and how Antle’s antics contribute to it all when Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story makes its premiere on Netflix on Dec. 10.