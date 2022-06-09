Watch: Netflix unveils NSFW trailer for new animated series ‘Farzar’

Netflix is gearing up to launch its latest adult animation series Farzar next month and now we finally have our first look at this unfiltered, unapologetic intergalactic adventure.

Farzar is the latest work from Brickleberry and Paradise PD creators Roger Black and Waco O’Guin and despite being in a completely different setting, the series would seem to maintain the charm and comedy style of their previous work.

Even in the new footage, the show acknowledges its contemporaries before kicking things up a notch with plenty of adult humor as the show’s plot is revealed. Alongside the footage, a synopsis was also released giving fans an in-depth look at what the show is about.

“Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of FARZAR. Years later, FARZAR is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew “S.H.A.T.” (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-solider-turned-cyborg, clashing conjoined twins, an unhinged scientist, a highly incapable mutant and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. As they begin their journey to fight the aliens that want to kill/eat them, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.”

Fans don’t have long to wait before they can check out this new animated adventure. Farzar is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on July 15.