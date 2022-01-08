Watch: New ‘Peacemaker’ teaser introduces Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt may have made her DCEU debut in The Suicide Squad, but we didn’t get much of an insight into the character other than the fact she operated as one of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X underlings.

Of course, that’s all set to change next week when spinoff series Peacemaker comes to HBO Max, with the actress playing one of the major roles in the ensemble alongside John Cena’s title hero, Steve Agee’s John Economos, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase, Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn, and Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith.

The latest teaser for the R-rated superhero show is a showcase for what Holland brings to the table as Harcourt, and it would be safe to say that she’ll be kicking plenty of ass. However, she’ll also be getting very infuriated with Peacemaker, and it’s clear there’s going to be all sorts of hilarious tension between the two.

As the DCEU’s first episodic exclusive, Peacemaker is seeking to come flying out of the blocks, and the early Rotten Tomatoes scores have indicated that we’re in for a wild and crazy ride. Harcourt has breakout potential in spades, so there’s every chance she could wind up as a recurring feature of the shared universe moving forward.