Watch: Nicolas Cage Explains Swear Words In NSFW Clip From New Netflix Show

Given how prolific he’s been over the last decade, it was only a matter of time before Nicolas Cage showed up on Netflix. After all, the Academy Award winner has been a staple of the VOD realm for years now thanks to churning out a succession of low budget efforts, so a streaming service felt like the next logical step.

However, Cage’s Netflix debut isn’t coming as part of a movie, but as the host of an informational exploration into profanity. The 56 year-old fronts History of Swear Words, which arrived on Netflix today and delves into the meaning of some of the most well-known foul language in the dictionary. The six-part series is surely destined to gain a cult following and crack the Top 10 most-watched list, because even the more curious subscribers out there surely can’t resist the opportunity to see the eccentric actor exploring the origins of f*ck, sh*t, b*tch, d*ck, p*ssy and damn.

The latest clip sees Cage giving a profound and thoughtful analysis of the word ‘b*tch,’ before an array of talking heads chip in with their two cents. History of Swear Words certainly looks as though it provides undemanding entertainment, which is exactly the sort of thing audiences will be crying out for in the first week of a brand new year.

Hopefully this leads to a sustained working relationship between the two parties as well, because Cage can’t keep slumming it forever, and if History of Swear Words turns out to be a success, then there’s every chance the company will offer the action icon a fictional project for him to sink his teeth into, and he rarely says no to anything these days.