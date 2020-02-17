Watch: Opening Minutes Of The Walking Dead Season 10B Premiere

The second half of the tenth season of AMC’s The Walking Dead is set to return next week, and fans everywhere cannot wait for its arrival. In order to hold them over until then, though, a video offering up a sneak peek of what’s to come in the next exciting installment has just been released.

In this first glimpse, we see Carol and the others surrounded by walkers in a very dark cave, and then we see Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers looking down on her captives. Carol, who’s not a fan of Alpha by any means, begins to scream, presumably in frustration at the fact that her enemy’s hoard of undead surrounds her.

After Alpha leaves the cave, the sinister leader grabs her signature skin mask and orders her subordinates to make sure her prisoners don’t escape. Of course, Carol, Daryl, Aaron and the rest of The Walking Dead favorites have a real knack for getting out of sticky situations and it’ll be interesting to see how these veteran zombie killers get out of this one.

There’s a lot set to happen in this second half of the season and viewers are eager to see how everything will play out. From Michonne’s exit to Maggie’s return, there’s much to get excited about. And let’s not forget about Negan wearing a Whisperer mask or Eugene and Rosita locking lips.

The Walking Dead continues to be as unstoppable as the zombie epidemic that plagues its fictional world and the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. With several spinoffs and movies in the works, there’ll be plenty of zombie killing drama for the foreseeable future, and it all continues when the second half of the tenth season airs on Sunday, February 23rd on AMC.