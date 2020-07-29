Watch: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Opening Scene Is Action-Packed

When the first season of The Umbrella Academy touched down on Netflix last year, it didn’t exactly arrive with the amount of buzz that we’ve seen attached to some of the platform’s other big originals. There was hype, sure, but it’d be fair to say that the average subscriber probably wasn’t even aware of it.

However, it didn’t take long for the series to find an audience and become a huge success, with the first season bringing in over 45 million viewers in the first month that it was on the streaming site. Not only that, but it also ended up as the third most popular show of last year behind only The Witcher and Stranger Things. Impressive, right?

Now, with the release of The Umbrella Academy’s second season just a few days away, it seems that the dysfunctional family unit could make a very big impact on subscribers when they return to Netflix for what’s shaping up to be another incredibly fun season. And just to make sure that hype is at an all-time high, the streaming giant has been kind enough to release the first few minutes of the premiere, which you can check out above.

Based on just this short clip alone, you can already tell that everything fans loved about the first season of The Umbrella Academy will be present in the upcoming batch of episodes and frankly, it looks like we’re in for a pretty wild ride with tons of surprises and twists along the way. Not that we’d expect anything less from such a unique and clever show, mind you.

And with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% and this new clip going down very well with fans on social media, it seems that Netflix might just have one of the biggest hits of the year on their hands with season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.