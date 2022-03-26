There’s chaos inside Oscar Isaac’s new Marvel hero in this latest promo for Moon Knight. The MCU has introduced audiences to countless superheroes since 2008, but it’s fair to say that the franchise’s latest Disney Plus offering will feature a totally unique addition to the universe. As the marketing in the run-up to its release has made clear, the Star Wars veteran’s character will be much more complex and troubled than your average Avenger.

And this short new promo emphasizes the fractured nature of Moon Knight’s psyche, thanks to its visual gimmick of overlaying glass cracking on top of various intercut shots of the hero’s many alters. “There’s chaos in you,” says Ethan Hawke’s creepy cult leader Arthur Harrow, the show’s chief villain, in one clip. And, you know what, he may be onto something there.

“There’s chaos in him,” reads the official Moon Knight Twitter account’s caption to the teaser, which you can see via the tweet below. “See Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel Studios’ [Moon Knight], an Original series streaming March 30, only on [Disney Plus].”

There’s chaos in him. See Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/i4Cvt41sJs — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 26, 2022

The first MCU lead to openly have mental health struggles, Moon Knight was not only imbued with powers by the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu, he also suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder. In the series, Isaac will initially play Steven Grant, an unassuming British gift-shop employee, who discovers that he’s really Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with a dark past. Another prominent alter of his is the sharp-suited Mr. Knight. Joining Isaac and Hawke in the production are May Calamawy, the late Gaspard Ulliel, and F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu.

All this talk about Moon Knight being a big departure for the MCU isn’t just hot air, either, as the series has landed a mature, Daredevil-level rating in the U.K. Don’t miss out on the six-part event when it premieres next Wednesday on Disney Plus.