Watch: Peacemaker has harsh words for Aquaman in new R-rated clip

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything notable from The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker, even though the DCEU’s first episodic exclusive is coming to HBO Max in less than seven weeks.

We saw the first full-length trailer for the show at last month’s DC FanDome, but that’s the last we’ve heard from John Cena’s upcoming R-rated adventure in an official capacity. However, that’s now changed in a major way thanks to a hilarious clip that’s most definitely not safe for work.

The titular antihero finds himself engaged in a conversation with Rizwan Manji’s hospital janitor Jamil, who staunchly refuses to believe that Christopher Smith is indeed the superhero he claims to be. In fact, the heated exchange ends with Peacemaker saying “f*ck Aquaman”, so he’s clearly not a fan of the Justice League.

It makes the most of Cena’s deadpan comic talents, which are now widely recognized as the strongest part of his onscreen arsenal, and the new clip comes burdened with the additional information that a brand new trailer for Peacemaker is set to premiere on December 3.

Based on this brief clip alone, not to mention the heavy involvement of James Gunn as creator, writer and regular director, Peacemaker is going to be appointment viewing for DCEU fans that’s set to cause a surge in HBO Max subscribers.