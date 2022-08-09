Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ star gives a dramatic reading of ‘Running Up That Hill’

Stranger Things star Brett Gelman performed a theatrical rendition of the Kate Bush classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and it was electrifying.

The actor and comedian appeared in a skit called “The Late Show’s Dramatic Reading with Brett Gelman,” which saw him seated in an armchair in the center of an empty stage. Dressed in a striking three-piece black and white suit and his trademark dark eyewear, Gelman performed a spoken word rendition of the hit song. His interpretation of the fiery lyrics was both spirited and hilarious.

Gelman plays Hawkins resident conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman a.k.a The Bald Eagle on Stranger Things, who featured prominently in season 4 of the hit series. His character is an ex-investigative journalist who became an accidental hero when he teamed up with Joyce Byers to decrypt a Russian cipher. The pair sneak behind the Iron Curtain to rescue Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, who is unlawfully detained at a prison in Kamchatka.

Fans saw another side of Murray in Russia. He turned out to be a low-key badass who defeated Yuri with his secret karate skills, and even used a flameflower to evicerate Demongorgons.

What’s ahead for the cult hero in season 5 remains unknown, as The Duffer Brothers are keeping their plans under wraps. Gelman admitted that the chances for Murray’s survival are unclear, but he remains hopeful.

The funnyman previously let it be known that he ships Byler, but also supports Eleven and Mike’s romance, depending on the circumstances.