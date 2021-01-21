Watch: Superman & Lois Trailer Teases A New Tale For The Man Of Steel

Kara Zor-El’s journey may be coming to an end on The CW after six seasons, but the network has now worked up the courage to chronicle an original take on the story of her cousin within the Arrowverse.

After his successful debut as the Man of Steel in both Supergirl and the fictional world’s annual crossover events, Tyler Hoechlin will once again reprise his role as one of the titular leads in the upcoming Superman & Lois. Set after the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” this brand new narrative has promised to deliver a unique perspective on Clark Kent, though one that still mirrors a more classic interpretation of the hero. The Last Son of Krypton has finally managed to achieve the life that he’d always dreamt of, but apparently, that doesn’t quite mean he’ll get to hang up the cape just yet.

And interestingly enough, the new series will introduce another challenge for the superhero in the guise of forming a family and raising children. According to the official synopsis, in fact, the show will have a huge focus on Clark and Lois as they struggle to maintain a household as working parents. And the latest trailer seems to suggest that Jonathan and Jordan Kent, played by Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, respectively, will have a hard time adapting to the reality of their strange family.

Perhaps what stands out the most in the new snippet is how Superman & Lois will differ from other CW shows in terms of visual presentation and aesthetics. Even the camerawork seems to have gone through an overhaul when compared to the rest of the Arrowverse, so it’ll definitely be interesting to see how the network has strived to modernize the experience when the series premieres on February 23rd.

Are you excited for the return of Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel, though? Let us know in the comments below.