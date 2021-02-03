Watch: The Survivors Return In New Walking Dead Season 10C Promo

It won’t be long until The Walking Dead is back with us. Later this month, AMC premieres six new episodes of the post-apocalyptic drama – a mini-season to tide us over until the super-sized eleventh and final run debuts towards the tail end of 2021. These six hours will check in on all the remaining survivors after the fall of the Alpha and Beta as they come to terms with the destruction caused by the Whisperer War, some of which they’re responsible for.

Along with a new poster and a bunch of promo images, AMC has now dropped the latest teaser for season 10C. The stylish motion poster-style trailer reintroduces our heroes, with each one delivering a soundbite from the upcoming season. Those showcased include Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Produced with COVID-19 restrictions in mind, the episodes were shot in just six weeks last fall and they’ll take an anthological approach, focusing on different characters each time. The opener will catch up with the newly returned Maggie, while other outings will see Daryl and Carol embark on an important mission and follow Eugene and company as they’re captured by the Commonwealth. The season finale, meanwhile, “Here’s Negan,” dives into the former villain’s origins story.

Though not captured in this trailer, fresh additions to the cast include Terminator 2 legend Robert Patrick as newcomer Mays, Okea Eme-Akwari as Maggie’s masked ally Elijah and Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life partner, as Lucille, Negan’s late wife. And though we haven’t even seen these episodes yet, Morgan has teased that work is already beginning on season 11.

The Walking Dead 10×17 “Home Sweet Home” airs Sunday, February 28th on AMC, but debuts a whole week earlier on AMC+.