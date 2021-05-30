Watch: Teen Titans Go! Roasts Jared Leto’s Joker

It’s fair to say that Jared Leto’s take on the Joker has been divisive, especially compared to the performances of Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger. Although the character was slightly redeemed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he remains a bit cringe-worthy for some DC fans and to this end, Teen Titans Go! have chosen to roast Leto’s version of the villain in episode “Pig in a Poke,” wherein they impersonate him as part of a plan to break into his lair.

In the clip, which you can catch above, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy head into action after the Joker steals Starfire’s money with an internet scam. Travelling to Axis Chemicals, the gang demonstrate how “phishing” schemes work by taking turns to mimic the Clown Prince of Crime to his henchmen via a security monitor.

The tongue-in-cheek scene riffs on the many incarnations of the Joker we’ve seen over the years, beginning with Cyborg’s impersonation of Jack Nicholson’s Burtonverse figure, including one of his most iconic lines from the 1989 Batman. Next up, Beast Boy gives a pretty decent Ledger, which seems to be enough to fool the guard until Robin goes for Leto’s Joker, instantly raising the henchman’s suspicions as to whether he’s actually talking to his boss.

Although it’s worth watching the video for yourself, it’s perhaps no surprise that the rest of the Titans aren’t very impressed with Robin or the legitimacy of the tattooed, “edgy” Joker of the DCEU, leaving it up to Beast Boy to whip out a Mark Hamill animated riff to get them into the base. Without being malicious, Teen Titans Go! arguably echoes what many think of Leto’s hyperactive performance. And despite rumors of future cameos, it’s probably safe to assume that Warner Bros. are moving onto other options, including a now-increasingly likely Joker 2.