Watch: The Flash Season 8 Trailer Reveals First Look At Next Crossover Event

The Flash returns for its eighth season next month, and it kicks off with the Arrowverse’s latest crossover event. This year, the multi-part miniseries won’t involve all The CW’s DC shows but will unfold over the first five episodes of The Flash instead, with various heroes from across the franchise dropping by. Our first look at the much-anticipated event, titled “Armageddon”, is now here — and it’s probably the most exciting thing the Arrowverse has given us all year.

“I came a long way to find you, Flash”, says extraterrestrial villain Despero (Tony Curran) as the trailer — which you can find above — begins. With Despero giving him and the world an ultimatum, it looks like Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen assembles a version of the Arrowverse’s Justice League to help him save the planet. Those showcased in the trailer include Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Green Arrow (Kat McNamara), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), and Atom (Brandon Routh).

The Flash Season 8 Reveals First Look At Barry's Golden Boots 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s exciting to see all of these characters back – and Routh getting the chance to do the famous Superman shirt-rip again – but particularly Jefferson Pierce and Mia Queen, after their shows were canceled. And that’s not even it for familiar faces. Osric Chau is also glimpsed as Ryan Choi, who he debuted as “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, and the Scarlet Speedster’s greatest enemy will get in on the action, as well.

“You never know what face fate will wear when it shows up to change your life,” says Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) in the trailer’s final scene. Neil McDonough is also back as fellow villain Damien Darhk in the crossover, though he doesn’t feature here. Likewise, expect to see Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh, too.

The Flash season 8 -— which will give Barry his comic-accurate golden boots for the first time — premieres on The CW with “Armageddon, Part 1” on Tuesday, November 16.