Watch: The Incredible Trailer For The Witcher Season 2

When the first trailer for The Witcher premiered, fans were immediately enamored with Henry Cavil as the Geralt of Rivia. The storyline was intriguing, the plot interesting, and the characters were all inviting and enticing — you wanted to know more about them. It also didn’t hurt that Cavil looked almost ethereal in the trailer, even when he was getting stones thrown at him and having to fight against naysayers.

The monster-hunter looks tough and certainly plays the part, but he’s got a soft side that brings a more relatable aspect to the character. He’s the kind of guy you root for, the kind of character you want the best for.

Also, in the first trailer for the series, fans were introduced to two other important characters within the storyline; Crown Princess Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg. As the series progressed, it was told through different life points as their storylines merged to form the present — a battle for Sodden Hill.

The Witcher’s first season left fans wanting more, and the second season is absolutely going to deliver. When Netflix announced TUDUM, Cavil was highlighted in the promo, as were a few clips of the series. Fans were thrilled at the prospect of finding out what’s happening next for our Witcher.

Now, we know — at least a little more than we did before, and it was exactly what we needed to hold us over until the season starts. The first look at season 2 of The Witcher promises more action, more magic, and some genuinely awe-inspiring scenes. We can’t wait.

You still have time to watch season one of The Witcher if you need a refresher before the second season premieres. Here’s to more Geralt of Rivia.